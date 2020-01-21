wrestling / News
WWE News: Peyton Royce Promotes Charity eBay Auctions for Australia, Dominik Reflects on Eddie Guerrero Angle in Untold Clip, Matt Hardy Releases ‘Guts’ Episode of Free The Delete
– WWE Superstar Peyton Royce shared a tweet on the eBay auctions they are holding to benefit the charities supporting the Australian wildfires. She wrote, “Don’t forget to bid on @BillieKayWWE eBay listing!! We are so grateful for all the support so far in helping us help our country!” You can check out that tweet below.
Don’t forget to bid on @BillieKayWWE eBay listing!! We are so grateful for all the support so far in helping us help our country! 🇦🇺❤️🙏 https://t.co/9XpZYmeJtB
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 20, 2020
– Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, was featured in a new clip for the upcoming WWE Untold: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble special. The clip features the now adult Dominik Mysterio reflecting on filming with Eddie Guerrero on the angle where he turned out to be Eddie’s biological son. You can check out that clip below.
– Matt Hardy released a new episode of Free The Delete today, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea