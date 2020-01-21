WWE News: Peyton Royce Promotes Charity eBay Auctions for Australia, Dominik Reflects on Eddie Guerrero Angle in Untold Clip, Matt Hardy Releases ‘Guts’ Episode of Free The Delete

– WWE Superstar Peyton Royce shared a tweet on the eBay auctions they are holding to benefit the charities supporting the Australian wildfires. She wrote, “Don’t forget to bid on @BillieKayWWE eBay listing!! We are so grateful for all the support so far in helping us help our country!” You can check out that tweet below.

– Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, was featured in a new clip for the upcoming WWE Untold: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble special. The clip features the now adult Dominik Mysterio reflecting on filming with Eddie Guerrero on the angle where he turned out to be Eddie’s biological son. You can check out that clip below.

– Matt Hardy released a new episode of Free The Delete today, which you can see below.