wrestling / News

WWE News: Peyton Royce Bakes Cookies in New Vlog, Lacey Evans Has a Backyard Getaway With her Family, NXT UK Vignette for Dani Luna

September 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Peyton Royce WWE

– WWE Superstar Peyton Royce shared a new vlog where she bakes some cookies. That video is available below:

– Lacey Evans shared a new vlog this week where she has a backyard getaway with her family, and they go out on a trip on a boat. That video is available below:

– WWE released a new video for Dani Luna who is looking to make a name for herself in NXT UK. You can check out that new video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading