WWE News: Peyton Royce Donates Money To Charity, Top Moments From Smackdown, WWE Polls Fans On Super Showdown

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peyton Royce WWE

– Peyton Royce has donated 100% of her eBay auction to the families of three volunteer firefighters who lost their lives battling the Australian bushfires.

She wrote: “I have donated 100% of my Ebay auction to the families of Volunteer Fire Fighters Sam McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton & Andrew O’Dwyer who lost their lives fighting the #AustraliaFires. They left behind young & unborn children. Their bravery & courage is heroic. May they Rest In Peace. I also wanted to thank Joseph from Australia who won the auction & everyone else who has supported & helped me support those in need. I want to cry happy tears from the kindness. I am so thankful.

– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from Smackdown.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is most likely to lose their title at Super Showdown next Thursday.

