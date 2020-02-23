wrestling / News
WWE News: Peyton Royce Donates Money To Charity, Top Moments From Smackdown, WWE Polls Fans On Super Showdown
– Peyton Royce has donated 100% of her eBay auction to the families of three volunteer firefighters who lost their lives battling the Australian bushfires.
She wrote: “I have donated 100% of my Ebay auction to the families of Volunteer Fire Fighters Sam McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton & Andrew O’Dwyer who lost their lives fighting the #AustraliaFires. They left behind young & unborn children. Their bravery & courage is heroic. May they Rest In Peace. I also wanted to thank Joseph from Australia who won the auction & everyone else who has supported & helped me support those in need. I want to cry happy tears from the kindness. I am so thankful.”
I have donated 100% of my Ebay auction to the families of Volunteer Fire Fighters Sam McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton & Andrew O’Dwyer who lost their lives fighting the #AustraliaFires. They left behind young & unborn children. Their bravery & courage is heroic. May they Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ArHfnjv9yf
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 23, 2020
I also wanted to thank Joseph from Australia who won the auction & everyone else who has supported & helped me support those in need. I want to cry happy tears from the kindness. I am so thankful 🙏❤️
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 23, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from Smackdown.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is most likely to lose their title at Super Showdown next Thursday.
We have a question for you.
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/fF3r01N66C
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up