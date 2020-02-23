WWE News: Peyton Royce Donates Money To Charity, Top Moments From Smackdown, WWE Polls Fans On Super Showdown

– Peyton Royce has donated 100% of her eBay auction to the families of three volunteer firefighters who lost their lives battling the Australian bushfires.

She wrote: “I have donated 100% of my Ebay auction to the families of Volunteer Fire Fighters Sam McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton & Andrew O’Dwyer who lost their lives fighting the #AustraliaFires. They left behind young & unborn children. Their bravery & courage is heroic. May they Rest In Peace. I also wanted to thank Joseph from Australia who won the auction & everyone else who has supported & helped me support those in need. I want to cry happy tears from the kindness. I am so thankful.”

