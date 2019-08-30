WWE News: Peyton Royce Shares Pic From Honeymoon, Video of Drake Maverick Under the Ring on Smackdown, Stock Down

– Peyton Royce shared a picture from her honeymoon with Shawn Spears following their wedding last weekend. You can see the photo below. The two got home in time for Spears to head out to Chicago for All Out tomorrow.

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.43 on Friday, down $0.04 (0.13%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones was up 0.16% on the day.

– WWE posted video of Drake Maverick under the ring during this week’s Smackdown, waiting for the opportunity to win back his 24/7 Championship. He managed to do so against Elias when Kevin Owens stunned the now-former champion.