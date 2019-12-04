WWE News: Peyton Royce Wants to Be a Pussycat Doll, GIFs of the Week

– Peyton Royce wants to add some musical accolades to her in-ring ones, expressing her desire to join the Pussycat Dolls. The IIconics member posted to Twitter on Monday saying that she wanted to join the pop girl group, which prompted a response that seemed to indicate a positive. Royce, in her fashion, took the news with aplomb and stoicism:

I wanna be a Pussycat Doll 💃 can I be a Pussycat Doll? Pls 🙏 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 2, 2019

STOP EVERYTHING!!!!!! IM GONNA BE A PUSSYCAT DOLL!!!!

They said I can! They said I can! 🤗 💃💃💃💃💃 https://t.co/VlYMjO8RqJ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 3, 2019

– WWE has posted its latest GIFs of the week, which you can see here. A couple of samples are below: