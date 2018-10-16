wrestling / News
WWE News: Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Responds to Elias Diss, Stephanie McMahon & Torrie Wilson Hype Smackdown 1000
– Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, took to Twitter to respond to Elias’ diss on him during last night’s Raw. The freaky-looking mascot posted the following to their account in response to Elias’ comments (Jeff Sciullo is Elias’ real name):
Heard I got called out last night by some guy with a ponytail named Jeff. pic.twitter.com/NhvYupvpWe
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 16, 2018
– Stephanie McMahon and Torrie Wilson posted to social media to comment on tonight’s Smackdown 1000:
I can’t believe SmackDown Live is celebrating its 1,000th episode tonight at @CapitalOneArena! It feels like just yesterday @VinceMcMahon was announcing me as the SD General Manager & my first order of business was kicking #EricBischoff out of the building! #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/uCaTQqcDOo
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 16, 2018
View this post on Instagram
. Today marks the 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown! . I spent nearly a DECADE performing on this show, traveling nearly 300 days a year allll over the world & performing for millions. To say it’s been a huge piece of my life is an understatement. . The memories I have made & the love I hold for wrestling fans will forever be etched in my heart.❤️ . I gotta say, being part of #Evolution probably means more to me than most. If you’ve seen how many “athletic” bikini matches I’ve won you would understand why.😇 . Here’s to another 1,000 episodes! . PS. To all of my wrestling loves about to ask when I’m coming back..I love my life now too…helping ppl find their most confident BADASS self. . But yes, I’ll still be bringing BADASS to Evolution. 😋 . #Fittensity #wwe #smackdown #smackdown1000 #KeepGettingBetter ✌🏽