– In anticipation of Roman Reigns hitting 1000 days as Universal Champion, WWE.com released a photo gallery looking back at his title run. Reigns’ title reign his 1000 days on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions. He’s also held the WWE Championship for 411 days.
Acknowledge The Tribal Chief as we look back on @WWERomanReigns' 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion!@HeymanHustlehttps://t.co/OrUCCMb9Ge
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
– WWE released a new preview video for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday’s Night of Champions event.
