WWE News: Photo Gallery Looks Back at Roman Reigns’ 1000 Days as Champion, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Preview,

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– In anticipation of Roman Reigns hitting 1000 days as Universal Champion, WWE.com released a photo gallery looking back at his title run. Reigns’ title reign his 1000 days on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions. He’s also held the WWE Championship for 411 days.

– WWE released a new preview video for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday’s Night of Champions event.

Night of Champions, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

