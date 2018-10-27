WWE News: Photo Of Rey Mysterio On Chris Jericho’s Cruise, WWE Hosting Livestream Marathon, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Rey Mysterio is on Chris Jericho’s wrestling cruise as a guest as you can see in the photo below. It’s unlikely he will wrestle as he recently signed a two-year deal with WWE.

– WWE is running a seven hour livestream marathon on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter to celebrate WWE Evolution. It includes women’s title matches, WWE Ride Along, WWE 24 and more.

– Bobby Fish turns 39 years old today, while former WWE manager Harvey Whippleman is 53.