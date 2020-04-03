wrestling / News
WWE News: Photographer Featured On Latest Making WWE, Stephanie McMahon on COVID-19 Homeschooling
– WWE has released the latest episode of Making WWE, looking at WWE photographer Rich Freeda. You can see the video below:
– Stephanie McMahon posted to Instagram noting that she’s home-schooling due to school closures as a result of coronavirus:
1st week of home school almost under our belts! It’s truly an unprecedented time in our world. It’s frightening and uncertain, but we can’t let fear shut us down. This time will pass, we just don’t know when. One thing that helps me is focusing on what I’m grateful for. And I’m so incredibly grateful for all this time with my family. My youngest rode her bike without training wheels this week, I’ve had dinner with my kids every night, and I’m becoming somewhat of an IT specialist 😉. Getting outside, exercising and playing with my dogs helps my sanity and FaceTime, Zoom and Google Hangouts help me feel connected to colleagues, friends and loved ones. Thank you to all the first responders, health care workers and everyone on the front lines helping to fight this pandemic. Stay safe, healthy, sane and connected. And to make a long post longer, I’d like to sign off with a poem a dear friend shared with me: “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.” -Kitty O’Meara #WeAreAllInThisTogether #WeGotThis
