WWE News: More Photos of Becky Lynch at espnW Summit, Stat on Sin Cara Loss to Andrade, Smackdown on FS1 Preview Video

– As noted yesterday, Becky Lynch is currently in Los Angeles and attending espnW Women’s + Sports Summit, which caused her to miss last night’s Raw in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE released some additional photos of Lynch at the event, which you can see below.

"In my sport, I want everybody to want to better than me. I want everyone to up their intensity, up their game, because none of us ever get any better if we're the best." — @BeckyLynchWWE , @WWE Superstars at the @espnW: Women + Sports Summit pic.twitter.com/eb9dz7jFDu — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 22, 2019

– At last night’s Monday Night Raw, Sin Cara returned to the show and lost to Andrade. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Sin Cara’s last three singles matches that have aired on WWE TV since July 2018 were all to Andrade. He lost to Andrade last night (Oct. 21) and during the Extreme Rules Kickoff show on July 15, 2018 and on Smackdown on July 10, 2018.

.@SinCaraWWE's last three Singles Matches on @WWE TV: – July 10, 2018: Lost to @AndradeCienWWE on #SmackDown.

– July 15, 2018: Lost to @AndradeCienWWE at the Extreme Rules Kickoff.

– October 21, 2019: Lost to @AndradeCienWWE on #RAW (tonight). — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 22, 2019

– A new preview video is out for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. This week’s show will be airing on FOX Sports 1 instead of FOX. You can check out that clip below.