WWE News: More Photos of Becky Lynch at espnW Summit, Stat on Sin Cara Loss to Andrade, Smackdown on FS1 Preview Video

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted yesterday, Becky Lynch is currently in Los Angeles and attending espnW Women’s + Sports Summit, which caused her to miss last night’s Raw in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE released some additional photos of Lynch at the event, which you can see below.

– At last night’s Monday Night Raw, Sin Cara returned to the show and lost to Andrade. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Sin Cara’s last three singles matches that have aired on WWE TV since July 2018 were all to Andrade. He lost to Andrade last night (Oct. 21) and during the Extreme Rules Kickoff show on July 15, 2018 and on Smackdown on July 10, 2018.

– A new preview video is out for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. This week’s show will be airing on FOX Sports 1 instead of FOX. You can check out that clip below.

