wrestling / News
WWE News: More Photos Of Chris Jericho’s Cruise, Kelly Kelly Trains With Rob Van Dam For Evolution, Alundra Blayze On Her WWE Return,
– As we’ve noted, Chris Jericho’s cruise set sail out of Miami, Florida today. You can see more photos and videos of the ring, stage setup and more below.
#JerichoCruise about to sail away maaaan pic.twitter.com/RtYVj8cGum
— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 27, 2018
Ring is coming together #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/n2ynEHk4Wu
— Chris Spirito (@BigChrisSpirito) October 27, 2018
BKP and I are loving the room @IAmJericho put us up in! Now time for some sun ☀️ and a Gluten Free Hamburger 💥 🌴 DDP💎 #JerichoCruise @jericho_cruise https://t.co/xPkVfeePWi pic.twitter.com/M6fWo8gQ0U
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) October 27, 2018
Ahoy Mateys! On board the @jericho_cruise ! It’s a beautiful day to set sail! 😘 pic.twitter.com/k8jsFxybfu
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 27, 2018
S Sea F’N U! #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/XGZN5K3vOo
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) October 27, 2018
We are off on @jericho_cruise #JerichoCruise – @JerryLawler & @JRsBBQ conduct the SLOBBERKNOCKER Sailaway Toast pic.twitter.com/dfY9W5rKZR
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) October 27, 2018
– Kelly Kelly is set to return to WWE tomorrow night as part of the battle royal. She trained with Rob Van Dam and independent wrestler last Sunday at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, California.
– Alundra Blayze will also return for the battle royal tomorrow night. She wrote on Twitter:
Thank U. Even if it’s been 18 to 20 years since I stepped in the ring and took a single bump, I’m excited. I am very honored to represent the past, then, golden era of women that need to be recognized, heard and appreciated. #GoldenEra #Useyourvoice https://t.co/vqVVHQF1lJ
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) October 27, 2018