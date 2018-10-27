Quantcast

 

WWE News: More Photos Of Chris Jericho’s Cruise, Kelly Kelly Trains With Rob Van Dam For Evolution, Alundra Blayze On Her WWE Return,

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we’ve noted, Chris Jericho’s cruise set sail out of Miami, Florida today. You can see more photos and videos of the ring, stage setup and more below.

Drinks are served! @jericho_cruise

– Kelly Kelly is set to return to WWE tomorrow night as part of the battle royal. She trained with Rob Van Dam and independent wrestler last Sunday at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, California.

– Alundra Blayze will also return for the battle royal tomorrow night. She wrote on Twitter:

