WWE News: Photos & Clips From Raw Dark Match, More Raw Video Highlights
– As previously reported, last night’s edition of WWE Raw featured a post-show dark match featuring The New Day beating Bobby Lashley & MVP. Some clips and live event photos from the match have surfaced on Twitter, which you can see below:
lol @TrueKofi #WWERaw #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/XLdF9gydQN
— Kristen (@IHeartCrosby) August 3, 2021
And our dark main event! Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Your Boys The NEW DAY!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4IAoRAjPze
— Deadly Alex #ThankYouBecky (@HurriKane_Jr_88) August 3, 2021
#NewDay facing off against #Lashley & #MVP in a dark match post #WWERaw from a #SOLDOUT Allstate Arena. @AustinCreedWins grabbing the #TRASHLEY sign to a huge pop. #WWE #Chicago #WeWereThere #WeWereHigh pic.twitter.com/06YgWDPvQi
— The 420 Wrestling Hour (@420wrestlehour) August 3, 2021
– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Monday Night Raw:
