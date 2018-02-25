WWE News: Photos of Ronda Rousey Training at The WWE Performance Center, Greg Valentine Misses Event Due to Illness. Danny Davis on Sean Mooney’s Podcast

– Ronda Rousey has been training at the WWE Performance Center this week, Rousey’s personal photographer, Michael Mardones, posted some photos of her visit on Instagram. She worked out with Sara Del Rey, Norman Smiley, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Vanessa Borne, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and MMA fighter Jessamyn Duke. You can check out some of the photos of Ronda Rousey at the WWE Performance Center below.

– Greg “The Hammer” Valentine was forced to missed an independent wrestling show on Saturday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada due to illness. Valentine was scheduled to appear at Canadian Wrestling’s Elite “Legends Of Wrestling and Professional Sports Convention 2,” but his wife told CWE officials that he became “violently ill” on Wednesday. The company released the following statement…

“It is with great sadness CWE management has to report that we were contacted by Julie Valentine, the wife of Greg Valentine informing us that Greg became violently ill last night and was hopeful he would be feeling better before his flight this evening but is in need of medical attention and will not be able to attend this weekend’s CWE Legends Of Wrestling & Professional Sports Convention 2 in Winnipeg.”

– Sean Mooney catches up with former WWE Superstar and referee Danny Davis in the latest edition of Prime Time with Sean Mooney. You can listen to the podcast here. The episode is described below…

“This week we chat with the world’s most dangerous referee, Danny Davis! Danny talks about growing up and literally fighting on the streets to survive as a young man, to getting into the wrestling business as ring crew, to training to be a wrestler, and his stint as a referee.”