WWE News: Photos Of Triple H Producing NXT Takeover, Complete Pre-Show Video, WWE PC War Games Diaries
– Triple H has posted photos of himself producing tonight’s NXT Takeover: War Games II event with Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and others.
We’ve prepared…
…Now it’s time for war.#NXTTakeOver: WarGames LIVE from the @STAPLESCenter and ONLY on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/xR2eXbJvZK
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 17, 2018
– You can watch the entire pre-show video for tonight’s Takeover event below.
– WWE has also posted several performance center diaries from the participants of tonight’s War Games main event, along with Nikki Cross.