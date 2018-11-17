Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Photos Of Triple H Producing NXT Takeover, Complete Pre-Show Video, WWE PC War Games Diaries

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– Triple H has posted photos of himself producing tonight’s NXT Takeover: War Games II event with Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and others.

– You can watch the entire pre-show video for tonight’s Takeover event below.

– WWE has also posted several performance center diaries from the participants of tonight’s War Games main event, along with Nikki Cross.

