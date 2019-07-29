wrestling / News

WWE News: Pic of John Cena Out to Dinner With Girlfriend, Full John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Match at SummerSlam 2014

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– TMZ has a new pic of John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh going out to dinner on Friday night. You can see the pic below, which was taken at Ocean Prime in Tampa where the two stayed for four hours for dinner:

– Meanwhile, WWE posted video of a less enjoyable evening for Cena, namely his 2014 SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar. If you recall, Lesnar destroyed Cena during the match and hit the F% to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

