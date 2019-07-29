wrestling / News
WWE News: Pic of John Cena Out to Dinner With Girlfriend, Full John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Match at SummerSlam 2014
– TMZ has a new pic of John Cena and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh going out to dinner on Friday night. You can see the pic below, which was taken at Ocean Prime in Tampa where the two stayed for four hours for dinner:
John Cena Kissing Girlfriend Shay at Restaurant https://t.co/D5WTVOsO8u
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2019
– Meanwhile, WWE posted video of a less enjoyable evening for Cena, namely his 2014 SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar. If you recall, Lesnar destroyed Cena during the match and hit the F% to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:
