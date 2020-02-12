wrestling / News

WWE News: Pics From WrestleMania 37 Press Conference, Asuka Checks Out Hello Kitty Cafe

February 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 37

– WWE has posted several pics from the WrestleMania 37 press conference that took place on Tuesday. You can see pics of Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns below:

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw star trying out a Hello Kitty cafe:

Asuka, WrestleMania 37, Jeremy Thomas

