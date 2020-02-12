wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics From WrestleMania 37 Press Conference, Asuka Checks Out Hello Kitty Cafe
– WWE has posted several pics from the WrestleMania 37 press conference that took place on Tuesday. You can see pics of Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns below:
#WrestleManiaGoesHollywood and @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon is here at @SoFiStadium to talk about it pic.twitter.com/s7djAgrQo6
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE and #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns one on one with members of the press here at @SoFiStadium – @WrestleMania 2021 #WrestleManiaGoesHollywood pic.twitter.com/G8UQrQsD1e
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
.@WWE Raw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE & The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns here @SoFiStadium the home of @WrestleMania 2021 pic.twitter.com/PeZrjgpL1R
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
.@WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon along with #Raw Women’s Champion and @WWERomanReigns present WWE Championships to dignitaries @SoFiStadium home of @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wec2K7FMrq
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
.@WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon addresses they media @SoFiStadium for today’s @WrestleMania press event pic.twitter.com/PCJXxzp3VB
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 11, 2020
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw star trying out a Hello Kitty cafe:
