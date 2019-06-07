wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics & Video of WWE Stars at Pride Month Concert, Ricochet Congratulates Mansoor
– Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Mickie James attended GLAAD’s Concert for Love & Acceptance for Pride Month, and pics and video are online. You can see the images and clips below from the concert, which took place in Nashville on Thursday night:
.@SonyaDevilleWWE, @WWE_MandyRose, & @MickieJames hit the red carpet ahead of the @glaad Concert for #LoveAndAcceptance! pic.twitter.com/swhA9lqAXO
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 7, 2019
Here @glaad Concert for Love and Acceptance @WWE Superstars @SonyaDevilleWWE & @WWE_MandyRose with country music royalty @FaithHill & @TheTimMcGraw pic.twitter.com/fvjOA4cAwx
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 7, 2019
#LoveAndAcceptance #FireAndDesire @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose – @glaad @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/biBshz3HHX
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 7, 2019
Red carpet @glaad concert for #LoveAndAcceptance @WWE Superstars @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE with @TyHerndoncom @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/qPJKu30mJi
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 6, 2019
.@WWE Superstars @SonyaDevilleWWE & @WWE_MandyRose on the @glaad red carpet #LoveAndAcceptance pic.twitter.com/lOJDYvluCS
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 6, 2019
“Share your story, be true to who you are and be proud of who you are.” — @SonyaDevilleWWE #CMAFest pic.twitter.com/eDJJfkKbd7
— GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2019
.@WWE Superstar @SonyaDevilleWWE with @CHRIS_Daughtry just minutes before the @glaad Concert for #LoveAndAcceptance @WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/wLIkijWy9a
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 7, 2019
It's always great to see @WWE Superstars @SonyaDevilleWWE and @WWE_MandyRose! #CMAFest
📷 by @RDiamond54 pic.twitter.com/yBuX3xZBU4
— GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2019
– Ricochet posted to Twitter to congratulate Mansoor on his battle royal win at WWE Super ShowDown:
Congrats Manny! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/knUfQxW3HU
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Changes Terms Of Credit Line With JP Morgan Chase Bank
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different
- Jim Ross Recalls Heat Between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart Over Playgirl Promo, Michaels’ Personal Issues At the Time