WWE News: Pics & Video of WWE Stars at Pride Month Concert, Ricochet Congratulates Mansoor

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and Mickie James attended GLAAD’s Concert for Love & Acceptance for Pride Month, and pics and video are online. You can see the images and clips below from the concert, which took place in Nashville on Thursday night:

– Ricochet posted to Twitter to congratulate Mansoor on his battle royal win at WWE Super ShowDown:

