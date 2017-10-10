wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics & Video From Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens Smackdown Segment, New TLC Promo
– Sami Zayn explained his actions at Hell in a Cell on Smackdown this week. You can see pics and video of the segment below. Owens talked about how he sent Shane McMahon to hell and talked about how Sami Zayn saved him. Zayn came out and said that Owens’ powerbomb on the apron opened his eyes. He said that trying to make the fans happy just brought him to mediocrity. He added that Shane sold him on how Raw wasted his talents and invited him to Smackdown, but that it was the last meeting he ever had with Shane.
Zayn he kept putting a smile on his face and came to work. He said he tried to warn Shane but that no one would listen, so he did the right thing and saved his brother in Kevin. Zayn said Shane turned into a psycho and while he despised Kevin for a while, he knows it was just because Kevin was right.
– WWE posted a new promo for TLC online. The promo, which focuses on The Shield, is below:
