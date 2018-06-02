Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Picture of Stephanie McMahon in Disguise For Undercover Boss, Alternate Last Chance Gauntlet Match Footage

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– A new picture of Stephanie McMahon in disguise for the upcoming season of Celebrity Undercover Boss is online. You can see the picture below along with a trailer for the series.

– Here is alternate footage from Raw’s Last Chance Gauntlet featuring Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Bayley. Banks won to earn the final spot in the women’s Money In the Bank match.

article topics :

RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Undercover Boss, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading