WWE News: Picture of Stephanie McMahon in Disguise For Undercover Boss, Alternate Last Chance Gauntlet Match Footage

– A new picture of Stephanie McMahon in disguise for the upcoming season of Celebrity Undercover Boss is online. You can see the picture below along with a trailer for the series.

Stephanie McMahon’s disguise on the upcoming season of Celebrity Undercover Boss. This season, however, the format is different. They’re not pranking employees. pic.twitter.com/XkAmO21wa4 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 2, 2018

Watch as @StephMcMahon takes on a new role during @undercover_cbs when the episode airs Friday, June 15, at 8/7 C on CBS! #CelebrityBoss pic.twitter.com/0T4nHId6ZH — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018

– Here is alternate footage from Raw’s Last Chance Gauntlet featuring Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Bayley. Banks won to earn the final spot in the women’s Money In the Bank match.