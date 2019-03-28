WWE News: Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley Comment on Niven’s NXT UK Debut, Stock Rebounds

– Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to comment on Niven making her debut on this week’s episode of NXT UK. Niven, who competed in the Mae Young Classic, came out to confront Rhea Ripley following the latter’s win over Xia Brookside and cut a promo about how Ripley is no longer the most dominant woman in NXT UK.

You can see the posts by the two below, with Ripley saying she left Piper off easy:

Sorry I'm late team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿had a few loose ends to tie up,

now excuse me while I go make some friends 😜 https://t.co/faDvqGWCOQ — Viper/Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) March 28, 2019

Cute… Real cute. @viperpiperniven since your new around here I let you off easy, but next time you decide to interrupt me, you better be ready. https://t.co/OwTwh7LLSa — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 27, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $86.00 on Thursday, up $1.13 (1.34%) from yesterday’s close. The price was a rebound from yesterday’s $3.42 drop. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.