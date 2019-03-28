wrestling / News

WWE News: Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley Comment on Niven’s NXT UK Debut, Stock Rebounds

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to comment on Niven making her debut on this week’s episode of NXT UK. Niven, who competed in the Mae Young Classic, came out to confront Rhea Ripley following the latter’s win over Xia Brookside and cut a promo about how Ripley is no longer the most dominant woman in NXT UK.

You can see the posts by the two below, with Ripley saying she left Piper off easy:

– WWE’s stock closed at $86.00 on Thursday, up $1.13 (1.34%) from yesterday’s close. The price was a rebound from yesterday’s $3.42 drop. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.

