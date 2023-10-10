wrestling / News

WWE News: Piper Niven vs. Natalya Added to Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, Jackie Redmond revealed another new matchup for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Natalya will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Piper Niven in a singles matchup.

– WWE released the following video highlights for Raw:




















