WWE News: Note on Plans for Upcoming NXT Pre-Shows, Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida.

– Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled appearance for WrestleCade in North Carolina. Gargano was forced to withdraw since WWE Survivor Series 2022 is being held the same day.

