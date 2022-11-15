wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Plans for Upcoming NXT Pre-Shows, Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida.
– Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled appearance for WrestleCade in North Carolina. Gargano was forced to withdraw since WWE Survivor Series 2022 is being held the same day.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH