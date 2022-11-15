– Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida.

– Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled appearance for WrestleCade in North Carolina. Gargano was forced to withdraw since WWE Survivor Series 2022 is being held the same day.