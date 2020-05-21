WWE News: Playlist Features Momentous Victories for Asuka, Best of Asuka on Network, Latest BOTB Video for UpUpDownDown

– WWE released a new Playlist video today for Raw women’s champ Asuka, celebrating her most momentous victories. That WWE Playlist set is available below.

– Speaking of Asuka, the WWE Network has added a new Best of Asuka compilation hosted by Matt Camp. Here’s the lineup for the Best of WWE series compilation:

* Asuka vs. Dana Brooke – NXT Takeover: Respect

* Asuka vs. Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Dallas

* Mickie James vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Toronto

* Nia Jax vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT, December 3, 2016

* Ember Moon vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Orlando

* Nikki Cross vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship (Last Woman Standing Match) – NXT, June 28, 2017

* Ember Moon vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

* Emma vs. Asuka – WWE TLC 2017

* Sasha Banks vs. Asuka – Raw, January 29, 2018

* Nia Jax vs. Asuka (WM 34 Title Shot on the Line) – Elimination Chamber 2018

– UpUpDownDown released the latest Battle of the Brands video featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods. You can check out that new Let’s Play video below.