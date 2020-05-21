wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Features Momentous Victories for Asuka, Best of Asuka on Network, Latest BOTB Video for UpUpDownDown

May 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new Playlist video today for Raw women’s champ Asuka, celebrating her most momentous victories. That WWE Playlist set is available below.

– Speaking of Asuka, the WWE Network has added a new Best of Asuka compilation hosted by Matt Camp. Here’s the lineup for the Best of WWE series compilation:

* Asuka vs. Dana Brooke – NXT Takeover: Respect
* Asuka vs. Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Dallas
* Mickie James vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Toronto
* Nia Jax vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT, December 3, 2016
* Ember Moon vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Orlando
* Nikki Cross vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship (Last Woman Standing Match) – NXT, June 28, 2017
* Ember Moon vs. Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship – NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III
* Emma vs. Asuka – WWE TLC 2017
* Sasha Banks vs. Asuka – Raw, January 29, 2018
* Nia Jax vs. Asuka (WM 34 Title Shot on the Line) – Elimination Chamber 2018

– UpUpDownDown released the latest Battle of the Brands video featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods. You can check out that new Let’s Play video below.

