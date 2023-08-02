wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Highlights Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns, Asuka Vlogs on Arcade Machines, UUDD Summer Games

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Jey Uso Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist highlighted the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso feud ahead of their title match:

– WWE’s Asuka shared a vlog on having her arcade games being put in storage until her arcade amusement building is built:

– WWE Superstars competed in the UpUpDownDown Summer Games:

