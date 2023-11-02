wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Highlights LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, Samantha Irvin & Ricochet Share Their Tattoo Stories, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Crown Jewel for LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns:
– In a new WWE Tattooed video, Samantha Irvin and Ricochet share their personal tattoo stories:
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown:
