wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Looks at John Cena’s Ruthless Agression Moments, Tammy Sytch Set For Parole Hearing
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist showcased John Cena today with a look at John Cena’s best Ruthless Aggression Era moments. You can check out that video below.
– Tammy Sytch is set for a parole hearing this week in regard to her incarceration. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer, who has been in jail since last March over a parole violation, will be back in court for the hearing on February 20th at 1:15 in Pennsylvania.
Sytch’s initial parole was revoked in August for failing to complete the terms of her plea deal on a series of DUI charges. The new hearing was filed for by her latest lawyer, who replaced the previous one who resigned in October.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring