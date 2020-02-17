WWE News: Playlist Looks at John Cena’s Ruthless Agression Moments, Tammy Sytch Set For Parole Hearing

– WWE Playlist showcased John Cena today with a look at John Cena’s best Ruthless Aggression Era moments. You can check out that video below.

– Tammy Sytch is set for a parole hearing this week in regard to her incarceration. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer, who has been in jail since last March over a parole violation, will be back in court for the hearing on February 20th at 1:15 in Pennsylvania.

Sytch’s initial parole was revoked in August for failing to complete the terms of her plea deal on a series of DUI charges. The new hearing was filed for by her latest lawyer, who replaced the previous one who resigned in October.