WWE News: Playlist Recaps Twisted History of Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans Speaks to Jason Schechterle, Street Profits at Daytona 500

– WWE Playlist today recapped the “twisted history” of Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, which you can view below:

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans interviewed former Phoenix police officer Jason Schechterle on her channel this week. Schechterle was able to survive after being trapped in a burning vehicle, and he was covered in burns on 40 percent of his body. He shared his story with Evans, which you can see here:

– WWE shared some photos of The Street Profits in Daytona 5000 this week with reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott. You can check out those photos below: