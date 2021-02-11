wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Recaps Twisted History of Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans Speaks to Jason Schechterle, Street Profits at Daytona 500
February 11, 2021
– WWE Playlist today recapped the “twisted history” of Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, which you can view below:
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans interviewed former Phoenix police officer Jason Schechterle on her channel this week. Schechterle was able to survive after being trapped in a burning vehicle, and he was covered in burns on 40 percent of his body. He shared his story with Evans, which you can see here:
– WWE shared some photos of The Street Profits in Daytona 5000 this week with reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott. You can check out those photos below:
The #StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins took part in #Daytona500 week with reigning @NASCAR champion @chaseelliott! pic.twitter.com/h1NoJAORaB
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
