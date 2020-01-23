wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Features Royal Rumble Returns, Xavier Woods vs. Tyler Breeze on UUDD, Superstars Attend Play Unified Event
January 23, 2020
– A new WWE Playlist video is out today featuring Royal Rumble returns. You can check out that video below.
– UpUpDownDown released Season 2.2 for Battle of the Brands. Today’s episode features Xavier Woods vs. Tyler Breeze in a Winner Takes First Pick match. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil and Mojo Rawley took part in a Play Unified event. You can check out some photos that were posted by the WWE Community account on Twitter below.
It’s time to #PlayUnified! We had a great night participating in @soflinfo United Skills & Drills Competition with @nflplay60 and our amazing athletes. @SpecialOlympics @WWE pic.twitter.com/BQQpEL08Gc
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) January 23, 2020
