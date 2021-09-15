wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Showcases Big E’s Road to the Title, Today’s The Bump With Big E & Becky Lynch
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist is now available, which showcases Big E’s road to the WWE Championship. Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase last Monday on Raw and beat Bobby Lashley to win the belt:
– The full episode of today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available with champs Becky Lynch, Big E, and Raquel Gonzalez:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly No Longer Using Capitol Wrestling Center Name For NXT
- Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win