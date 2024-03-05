wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Showcases Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley’s Rivalry, Behind the Scenes of 2K24 Commercial, More Raw Video Highlights

March 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley Liv Morgan WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcases the longtime rivalry of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley:

– WWE went behind the scenes for the WWE 2K24 commercial shoot with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more. You can check out that video below:

– More video highlights are available for last night’s Raw:















