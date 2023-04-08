wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Title Defenses, Mia Yim Demos the Chainsaw for Resident Evil 4, Matt Riddle on Celtic Warrior Workouts
April 8, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist showcased all the title defenses of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns:
– Mia Yim tried out the demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake:
– Matt Riddle was Sheamus’ guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:
