WWE News: Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Title Defenses, Mia Yim Demos the Chainsaw for Resident Evil 4, Matt Riddle on Celtic Warrior Workouts

April 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 39 Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased all the title defenses of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

– Mia Yim tried out the demo for the Resident Evil 4 remake:

– Matt Riddle was Sheamus’ guest on this week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts:

