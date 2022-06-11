wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Showcases Sami Zayn Becoming an Honorary Bloodline Member, Bella Twins Serving as Grand Marshals at NASCAR Race, Gallery Looks at John Cena’s Title Reigns
– WWE Playlist showcased Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline:
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account revealed that Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will be serving as Honorary Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 12 in Sonoma.
.@WWE Hall of Famers @BellaTwins will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshals at the #NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma
📺 @NASCARONFOX, Sunday 2e/1c on FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZJA0CupeJf
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 11, 2022
– WWE.com released a new photo gallery showcasing all of John Cena’s title reigns in celebration of his 20th anniversary in WWE:
Look back at every @JohnCena World Championship reign with these photos. #CenaMonth https://t.co/FqvUYJhhIq pic.twitter.com/tmyRPk7ySI
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022
