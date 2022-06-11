wrestling / News

WWE News: Playlist Showcases Sami Zayn Becoming an Honorary Bloodline Member, Bella Twins Serving as Grand Marshals at NASCAR Race, Gallery Looks at John Cena’s Title Reigns

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline:

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account revealed that Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will be serving as Honorary Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 12 in Sonoma.

WWE.com released a new photo gallery showcasing all of John Cena’s title reigns in celebration of his 20th anniversary in WWE:

