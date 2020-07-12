wrestling / News
WWE News: Playlist Features Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases Select Series, Full Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss Match
July 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Playlist showcased every match between The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar. You can check out that Playlist video below.
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, with artwork for Sasha Banks, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Cactus Jack & Lince Dorado for the Select Series. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax from Extreme Rules 2018. That video is available below.
