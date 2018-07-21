wrestling / News
WWE News: Poll On Who Most Deserves a Women’s Title Match, Cris Cyborg Wants Charlotte Flair on Her Team
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think is most worthy of a Women’s Championship match. As of now, the results are:
Becky Lynch: 79%
Ronda Rousey: 21%
– Cris Cyborg posted the following to Twitter, petitioning Charlotte Flair to be part of Team Cyborg for her next UFC fight after they met at the ESPYs:
Thank you woman! So happy we ran into each other. Need to make it to one of your fights 💪🏻 https://t.co/bDwus3t2Yz
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 20, 2018
#CyborgNation let’s get @MsCharlotteWWE to her first @ufc fight as part of #teamcyborg https://t.co/dmAWN0c5i5
— CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) July 21, 2018