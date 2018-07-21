Quantcast

 

WWE News: Poll On Who Most Deserves a Women’s Title Match, Cris Cyborg Wants Charlotte Flair on Her Team

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think is most worthy of a Women’s Championship match. As of now, the results are:

Becky Lynch: 79%
Ronda Rousey: 21%

– Cris Cyborg posted the following to Twitter, petitioning Charlotte Flair to be part of Team Cyborg for her next UFC fight after they met at the ESPYs:

