WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Mario Kart on Twitch, Superstars Reveal Their Superstar Mount Rushmore, Full WrestleMania 32 Battle Royal

– WWE SUperstar Xavier Woods took part in a Twitch stream last night, which you can view below. Woods plays Mario Kart while his friend makes medical masks for professionals dealing with the coronavirus.

Watch MAKING MASKS! from AustinCreed on www.twitch.tv

– WWE released a new Pop Question video where Superstars reveal their WWE Mount Rushmore. You can check out that video featuring Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and more below.

– WWE released the full Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match video from WrestleMania 32. You can check out the full match video below.