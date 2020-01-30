WWE News: Poppy To Perform At NXT Takeover: Portland, Fit Finlay Needs Surgery, Most Watched WWE Network Shows of the Week

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has hired Poppy to perform at NXT Takeover: Portland on February 16.

– The Observer also reports that Fit Finlay, who works as a producer in WWE, will be having shoulder replacement surgery soon.

– The most watched WWE Network shows this past week were:

1. Royal Rumble 2020

2. WWE 24: Wrestlemania New York

3. Worlds Collide

4. Royal Rumble pre-show

5. Royal Rumble 2019

6. WWE Chronicle: John Morrison

7. Royal Rumble 2018

It was noted in the Observer that this past week’s NXT on the network had fewer viewers worldwide than old Royal Rumbles.