WWE News: Poppy To Perform At NXT Takeover: Portland, Fit Finlay Needs Surgery, Most Watched WWE Network Shows of the Week

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has hired Poppy to perform at NXT Takeover: Portland on February 16.

– The Observer also reports that Fit Finlay, who works as a producer in WWE, will be having shoulder replacement surgery soon.

– The most watched WWE Network shows this past week were:
1. Royal Rumble 2020
2. WWE 24: Wrestlemania New York
3. Worlds Collide
4. Royal Rumble pre-show
5. Royal Rumble 2019
6. WWE Chronicle: John Morrison
7. Royal Rumble 2018

It was noted in the Observer that this past week’s NXT on the network had fewer viewers worldwide than old Royal Rumbles.

