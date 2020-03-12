wrestling / News

WWE News: Possible Identity For Masked Man On NXT, Dark Matches Before Last Night’s Episode, Note On How Fans Got to WWE PC For Last Night

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During last night’s episode of NXT, Raul Mendoza was abducted in the parking lot by two masked men. Wrestling Inc reports that the rumor is that one of them is Jorge Bolly, who used to compete as both King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma. Bolly signed with the company last year and debuted in February. At an NXT live event, he teamed with Mendoza to beat Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley.

– Last night’s dark matches saw Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeat Aliyah and Santana Garrett, and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott beat Austin Theory.

– Last night’s episode aired from the WWE Performance Center for a special Fan Appreciation Nigh. Fans took buses every ten minutes (starting at 6 PM ET) from Full Sail University to the PC. Fans posted photos online showing that Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde spent time with them on the bus. They were let into the WWE PC at 6:30 PM ET, an hour before the dark matches. Triple H came out and cut a promo to welcome everyone to their “home.” There was an area where NXT talent watched the show from the audience.

