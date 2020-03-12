wrestling / News
WWE News: Possible Identity For Masked Man On NXT, Dark Matches Before Last Night’s Episode, Note On How Fans Got to WWE PC For Last Night
– During last night’s episode of NXT, Raul Mendoza was abducted in the parking lot by two masked men. Wrestling Inc reports that the rumor is that one of them is Jorge Bolly, who used to compete as both King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma. Bolly signed with the company last year and debuted in February. At an NXT live event, he teamed with Mendoza to beat Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley.
– Last night’s dark matches saw Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeat Aliyah and Santana Garrett, and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott beat Austin Theory.
– Last night’s episode aired from the WWE Performance Center for a special Fan Appreciation Nigh. Fans took buses every ten minutes (starting at 6 PM ET) from Full Sail University to the PC. Fans posted photos online showing that Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde spent time with them on the bus. They were let into the WWE PC at 6:30 PM ET, an hour before the dark matches. Triple H came out and cut a promo to welcome everyone to their “home.” There was an area where NXT talent watched the show from the audience.
Happy #NXTPCLive day!!!! #FanAppreciationNight pic.twitter.com/HDbIIvmOOt
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 11, 2020
Ayyyyy @Shotziblack and @joaquinwilde_ boarded the @WWENXT fan bus! #FanAppreciationNight #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/oI5p14RCV0
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 11, 2020
Here we go! Thank you @TripleH @WWEPC @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LnjiH8AEkg
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 11, 2020
Here’s a look at the @WWEPC for @WWENXT tonight. #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/o6bfryr8AH
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) March 11, 2020
We are currently boarding the first bus for WWEPC day! pic.twitter.com/GSO0uCFdOA
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 11, 2020
#PAULIN pic.twitter.com/t0hapJse1i
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 11, 2020
"Welcome to OUR house!" #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/KMAgdzVA1C
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 11, 2020
Scoop #6: Some of the NXT talents are out to watch the show pic.twitter.com/PRCQ3G7Zyq
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 12, 2020
The WWE Performance Center is not unlike a smaller Full Sail arena tonight pic.twitter.com/Vfj6HMu3AR
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
They are giving us Ricky Ortiz NXT Rally Towels pic.twitter.com/aE7BUsUTQZ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
They have 3 busses to take us to the WWE Performance Center
One is a double decker! pic.twitter.com/IU6YYyDuWU
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
Joaquin Wilde & Shotzi Blackheart are joining us on our journey to The WWE Performance Center pic.twitter.com/n6PE0Yj8mQ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
Bus #1 has arrived at the PC! pic.twitter.com/XHmPwOBZM0
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
Bugenhagen is addressing the crowd! pic.twitter.com/GcHK6Lb7yJ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
Scoop #5: HHH is out
He welcomes us to a very special episode of NXT
This event happens from their house
HHH said says we should consider this our house too! pic.twitter.com/fMTljC8GmZ
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020
