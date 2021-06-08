wrestling / News
WWE News: Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s NXT, Wolfpac Signature Series Title Available
– As previously reported, it was rumored last month that WWE might be reviving Ted DiBiase’s old Million Dollar title in NXT for his angle with Cameron Grimes. PWInsider reports that there has been talk that the “priceless announcement” from Ted DiBiase for tonight’s NXT might be the return of the Million Dollar Championship.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT @MDMTedDiBiase has a PRICELESS ANNOUNCEMENT that could very well shake up #NXTTakeOver: In Your House!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/xNTMuPsgku
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
– WWE Shop now has an nWo Wolfpac Signature Series replica title available for $499.99. You can view that new replica title below:
#WWE Shop is celebrating the legacy of the #nWo #Wolfpac with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles. This title has a ton of too sweet features! Get your nWo Wolfpac Signature Series Championship Replica Title today! https://t.co/B5qZq5Mq1r pic.twitter.com/yJQMQeFnQx
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Vikings Raiders On Their Tag Title Shot, Lashley Promises to Put Drew McIntyre to Sleep
- Possible Spoiler on Who Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie, Debut Date
- Paul Heyman Shares His Picks For Most Underrated Wrestlers On The Mic In WWE
- Karl Anderson Thinks WWE Releases Should Hold Off On ‘Thank You’ Tweets