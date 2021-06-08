wrestling / News

WWE News: Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s NXT, Wolfpac Signature Series Title Available

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ted DIBiase NXT

As previously reported, it was rumored last month that WWE might be reviving Ted DiBiase’s old Million Dollar title in NXT for his angle with Cameron Grimes. PWInsider reports that there has been talk that the “priceless announcement” from Ted DiBiase for tonight’s NXT might be the return of the Million Dollar Championship.

– WWE Shop now has an nWo Wolfpac Signature Series replica title available for $499.99. You can view that new replica title below:

