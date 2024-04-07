– This likely won’t come as much of a surprise, but PWInsider reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again backstage for WrestleMania 40: Night 2. In the main event of last night’s show, he returned to the ring to team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He pinned Cody to win the match.

– WWE released the following hype video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40: Night 2:

– Tiffany Stratton appeared on Busted Open Radio during WrestleMania Weekend: