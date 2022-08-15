wrestling / News
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well.
– NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey) are in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center today.
– Happy Corbin and Liv Morgan appeared this past week at the Hey Stamford Food Festival at Mill River Park in Stamford, CT. They signed autographs with proceeds going to Connor’s Cure and the V Foundation. There was such an “overwhelming response” to pre-sales for Morgan yesterday that a second session was added.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on ROH Contract Status of Alex Zayne & Ian Riccaboni
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Recalls Pitches For A John Cena Heel Turn
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation