WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival

– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well.

– NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey) are in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center today.

– Happy Corbin and Liv Morgan appeared this past week at the Hey Stamford Food Festival at Mill River Park in Stamford, CT. They signed autographs with proceeds going to Connor’s Cure and the V Foundation. There was such an “overwhelming response” to pre-sales for Morgan yesterday that a second session was added.