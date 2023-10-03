wrestling / News
WWE News: Post-Elimination Chamber Edition of Raw in San Jose, Main Event Non-Spoiler Results, Raw Video Highlights
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE returns to the SAP Center in San Jose for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of Raw on February 26, 2024. The ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting November 3.
– PWInsider reports that WWE taped the following matchups for last night’s Main Event:
* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li
* Nikki Cross vs. Kayden Carter
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Adam Copeland Files Four New Trademarks Including ‘Cope’ and ‘Ledgend’
- Adam Copeland Says He and WWE Have ‘Outgrown Each Other’, Says He Still Loves The Company
- Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos