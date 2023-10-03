wrestling / News

WWE News: Post-Elimination Chamber Edition of Raw in San Jose, Main Event Non-Spoiler Results, Raw Video Highlights

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE returns to the SAP Center in San Jose for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of Raw on February 26, 2024. The ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting November 3.

PWInsider reports that WWE taped the following matchups for last night’s Main Event:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li
* Nikki Cross vs. Kayden Carter

