– WWE returns to the SAP Center in San Jose for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of Raw on February 26, 2024. The ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting November 3.

– PWInsider reports that WWE taped the following matchups for last night’s Main Event:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li

* Nikki Cross vs. Kayden Carter

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

































