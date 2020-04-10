wrestling / News
WWE News: Post-Money in the Bank Raw Officially Postponed, Stock Closes Up
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE’s scheduled live Raw in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania has been officially postponed. The Mohegan Sun Arena has announced that the show, which was scheduled for May 11th which is the night after Money in the Bank is set to air, will now be a live Smackdown taping on October 30th.
As previously reported, WWE is set to tape content through Money in the Bank over the next several days.
– WWE’s stock closed at $37.42 on Friday, up $1.15 (3.17%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best price since it closed at $39.04 on March 24th.
The market as a whole was up 1.22% on the day.
