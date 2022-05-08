wrestling / News

WWE News: Post-WrestleMania Backlash Twitter Spaces Session, Bron Breakker Grit & Glory Preview

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live Twitter spaces Image Credit: WWE

– Sam Roberts, Wade Barrett, and Ryan Pappolla will be taking part in a live Twitter Spaces session after WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The session will stream live on the WWE Twitter account. You can check out the details below:

– A new WWE Grit & Glory preview is out showcasing Bron Breakker talking about achieving his dreams to start a wrestling career. You can check out that preview below:

