wrestling / News
WWE News: Post-WrestleMania Backlash Twitter Spaces Session, Bron Breakker Grit & Glory Preview
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Sam Roberts, Wade Barrett, and Ryan Pappolla will be taking part in a live Twitter Spaces session after WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The session will stream live on the WWE Twitter account. You can check out the details below:
Join @WWETheBump's @BodieIsRyan, @StuBennett & @notsam for a LIVE #TwitterSpaces tonight immediately following #WMBacklash exclusively on @WWE! pic.twitter.com/nqIPp3r2Mk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 8, 2022
– A new WWE Grit & Glory preview is out showcasing Bron Breakker talking about achieving his dreams to start a wrestling career. You can check out that preview below:
More Trending Stories
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds