WWE News: Poster for Tonight’s Halloween Havoc, Shotzi Blackheart Delivers Halloween Tips, Which Superstar Had the Best Halloween Gear
– NXT announcer Wade Barrett shared a new poster for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc show, which you can see below.
Tonight: the WEIRDOS will come out at #NXTHalloweenHavoc. This will be the wildest show of the year. DO NOT MISS IT!
8/7c on @USA_Network #WWENXT 🎃👊🏻 @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IUhcl33zEB
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 28, 2020
– USA Network released a video of Shotzi Blackheart, the host of tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc, on how to navigate this year’s Halloween. That clip can be seen below:
If you need some tips to navigate #Halloween this year, @ShotziWWE has you covered. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3eduawKJx0
— USA Network (@USA_Network) October 27, 2020
– WWE released a tweet asking fans which wrestler had the best Halloween-themed gear, featuring clips of Rey Mysterio, The Bella Twins, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, and Alexa Bliss. You can view that clip below.
The best #Halloween gear belongs to _______. #WAMWednesday pic.twitter.com/fP0C9SQRej
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020
