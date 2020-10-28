wrestling / News

WWE News: Poster for Tonight’s Halloween Havoc, Shotzi Blackheart Delivers Halloween Tips, Which Superstar Had the Best Halloween Gear

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Halloween Havoc WWE

– NXT announcer Wade Barrett shared a new poster for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc show, which you can see below.

– USA Network released a video of Shotzi Blackheart, the host of tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc, on how to navigate this year’s Halloween. That clip can be seen below:

– WWE released a tweet asking fans which wrestler had the best Halloween-themed gear, featuring clips of Rey Mysterio, The Bella Twins, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, and Alexa Bliss. You can view that clip below.

