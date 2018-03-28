 

WWE News: Potential 205 Live Tag Team Title Design Revealed, TJP Praises His Skills, Ric Flair Thanks The Rock For Sending Him Gear

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Pro Wrestling Sheet has reportedly revealed a first look/early design idea for the rumored 205 Live Tag Team championship belts. You can check it out below…

– Even though he lost on last night’s WWE 205 Live, TJP posted the following on Twitter, praising himself…

– Ric Flair posted the following on twitter, thanking the Rock for sending him some free gear…

Thanks For The Gear Champ! @therock @underarmour

A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on

