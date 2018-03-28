wrestling / News
WWE News: Potential 205 Live Tag Team Title Design Revealed, TJP Praises His Skills, Ric Flair Thanks The Rock For Sending Him Gear
– Pro Wrestling Sheet has reportedly revealed a first look/early design idea for the rumored 205 Live Tag Team championship belts. You can check it out below…
New #205Live Tag-Team Championships? YES, please. pic.twitter.com/2OZFzWZLfA
— The Clean Sheets (@cleansheetsPW) March 28, 2018
– Even though he lost on last night’s WWE 205 Live, TJP posted the following on Twitter, praising himself…
Greatest👏Technical👏Wrestler👏Alive👏 https://t.co/oyQgwdPwM2
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 28, 2018
– Ric Flair posted the following on twitter, thanking the Rock for sending him some free gear…