WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For Elimination Chamber, Latest Battle of the Brands, Most Savage Moments of 2022

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has a pre-sale right now for their Elimination Chamber PPV, which happens in Montreal on February 18, 2023. The code is WWE2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

– WWE has released a new top ten looking at the most savage moments of 2022.

– The latest ‘Battle of the Brands’ from UpUpDownDown is now online.

Elimination Chamber, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

