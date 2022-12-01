wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For Elimination Chamber, Latest Battle of the Brands, Most Savage Moments of 2022
December 1, 2022
– WWE has a pre-sale right now for their Elimination Chamber PPV, which happens in Montreal on February 18, 2023. The code is WWE2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.
#WWEChamber is coming to the @CentreBell in Montreal this February! Presale tickets available NOW!
🎟️: https://t.co/5UIjihoDNy pic.twitter.com/LNeJhwxyTa
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2022
– WWE has released a new top ten looking at the most savage moments of 2022.
– The latest ‘Battle of the Brands’ from UpUpDownDown is now online.
