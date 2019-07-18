WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For Madison Square Garden Shows, Quarterly Dividend Announced, Stock Down

– WWE has a pre-sale going for their September Raw and Smackdown tapings in Madison Square Garden. According to PWInsider, the codes are WWETV for the September 9th and 10th tapings of the show.

These are the first time WWE has run the garden for a taping since November of 2009.

– The company announced on Thursday that the Board of Directors have declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The dividend’s record date is September September 13th, and the payment date will be September 25th.

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.20 on Thursday, down $1.88 (2.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.01%.