wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For Madison Square Garden Shows, Quarterly Dividend Announced, Stock Down
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has a pre-sale going for their September Raw and Smackdown tapings in Madison Square Garden. According to PWInsider, the codes are WWETV for the September 9th and 10th tapings of the show.
These are the first time WWE has run the garden for a taping since November of 2009.
– The company announced on Thursday that the Board of Directors have declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The dividend’s record date is September September 13th, and the payment date will be September 25th.
– WWE’s stock closed at $70.20 on Thursday, down $1.88 (2.61%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.01%.
More Trending Stories
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen
- More On RAW Reunion Being USA Network’s Idea, How A Similar Idea Was Planned For FOX, More
- Sean Waltman Recalls Chris Jericho Punching Enzo Amore: ‘Enzo Didn’t Do Anything About It’