WWE News: Pre-Sale Codes For Wrestlemania 39 Now Available, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Release Dates For Upcoming WWE DVDs

– The pre-sale for Wrestlemania 39 has officially started with several codes available online. You can use the codes UNIVERSE and SOFIMANIA at Ticketmaster.

The event happens at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2, 2023.

– WWE will release Money in the Bank on DVD on August 23, followed by Summerslam on September 13 and Clash at the Castle on October 18.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0: