WWE News: Pre-Show FOX Segment Features Becky Lynch and The Fiend, Smackdown Dark Match
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– FOX aired a segment before tonight’s Smackdown featuring Becky Lynch and the Fiend during a tour of FOX Studios. You can see the video below of Michael Strahan giving Lynch a tour, only to have The Fiend show up:
The @WWE landscape changes forever tonight, and @NFLonFOX's @michaelstrahan is eager to welcome #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE to the @FOXSports family.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown premiere in 15 minutes on FOX. pic.twitter.com/bdvbdGQSHn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 4, 2019
– PWInsider reports that before Smackdown, a quick dark match took place in which Ali beat Buddy Murphy.
