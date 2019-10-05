WWE News: Pre-Show FOX Segment Features Becky Lynch and The Fiend, Smackdown Dark Match

– FOX aired a segment before tonight’s Smackdown featuring Becky Lynch and the Fiend during a tour of FOX Studios. You can see the video below of Michael Strahan giving Lynch a tour, only to have The Fiend show up:

– PWInsider reports that before Smackdown, a quick dark match took place in which Ali beat Buddy Murphy.