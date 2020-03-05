wrestling / News
WWE News: Premiere Date For The Big Show Show, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK
March 5, 2020
– The Big Show Show will premiere on April 6 on Netflix.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.
– This week’s NXT UK on the WWE Network features the following matches:
*WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Dave Mastiff.
*Ridge Holland in action
*Isla Dawn vs. Aoife Valkyrie.
*Travis Banks vs. Alexander Wolfe.
